Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $263,602,000 after buying an additional 633,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after buying an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

