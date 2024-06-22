Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

