Czech National Bank Purchases 64 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 185.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $163.83 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average of $212.26.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

