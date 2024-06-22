NBC Securities Inc. Sells 161 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

MKC stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

