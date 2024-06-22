Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 153 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,404,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,177,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.50.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

