Mather Group LLC. Has $92,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.