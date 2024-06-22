Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.