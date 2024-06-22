442 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE EFX opened at $239.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.