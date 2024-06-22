Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $140.47 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

