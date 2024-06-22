HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.