HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,963,000 after buying an additional 224,111 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4,477.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

