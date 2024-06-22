Czech National Bank Purchases 465 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVH

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.