Czech National Bank Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $291.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.73 and a 200 day moving average of $282.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

