iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,916,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,090,187 shares.The stock last traded at $106.81 and had previously closed at $107.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 736,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.