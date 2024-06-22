Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 688 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 248.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

