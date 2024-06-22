Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 598,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after buying an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $317.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.29. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

