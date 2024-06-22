Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $14,612,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 130,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,285 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

