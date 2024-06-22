Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

ATR opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

