Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $287.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

