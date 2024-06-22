Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.3% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $164.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

