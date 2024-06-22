Fulton Bank N.A. Has $341,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

GWW opened at $915.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $921.38.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

