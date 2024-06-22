Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,025 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

SMPL stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

