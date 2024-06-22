Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 234 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $264.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $264.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

