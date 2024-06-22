Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

