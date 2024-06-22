Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $148.49 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

