PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,885 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.25 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.37.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
