Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 722 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

