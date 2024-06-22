Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 262,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $27.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.