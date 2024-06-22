Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 51,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after buying an additional 132,206 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

