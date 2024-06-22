Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

