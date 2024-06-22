Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.12 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

