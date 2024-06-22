Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

