First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of YETI by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 51.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in YETI by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.