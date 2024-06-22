Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 17,160 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 193.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,645,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,238,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $30.64 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

