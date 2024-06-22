First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Best Buy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $90.38 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

