GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.89, but opened at $83.10. GMS shares last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 172,372 shares traded.

The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

