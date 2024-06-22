Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 306,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 492,480 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,501,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $449.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $450.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

