jvl associates llc Buys 805 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 306,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,774,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 492,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $155,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $449.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $450.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.96 and its 200-day moving average is $406.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.