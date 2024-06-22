Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $59,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after purchasing an additional 616,452 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,935,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

