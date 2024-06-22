First Hawaiian Bank Takes $671,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 252,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 126.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

