Perpetual Ltd Has $492,000 Stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.