Perpetual Ltd Invests $443,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,367,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

