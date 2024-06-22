Perpetual Ltd Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $243.53 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $170.03 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.81.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $242.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

