Perpetual Ltd Makes New $386,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

