Perpetual Ltd Sells 149 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENS opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

