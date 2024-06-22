Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 5,179 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $264.89 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.18.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

