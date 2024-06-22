Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.94 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.