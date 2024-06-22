Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 41,040 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

