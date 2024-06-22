Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 1,256 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 624.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EME opened at $381.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

