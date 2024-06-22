Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,333 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 10,738.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.57. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.